Katrina Kaif's Dance In Turkey Goes Viral On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:58 PM

Katrina Kaif's dance in Turkey goes viral on social media

The Bollywood Star accompanied by superstar Salman Khan for the shooting of their film Tger 3 posted her new vide on Instagram.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2021) Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood actress, was seen dancing somewhere in Turkey with her choreographers and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

Katrina who was accompanied by superstar Salman Khan for the shooting of their film Tiger 3 shared a video on social media.

She wrote, “We'll find places to dance in Turkey also,”.

The video won the hearts of the fans and it has gone viral on social media platforms. The Dabangg actor and Katrina arrived in Turkey last week for the shooting of Tiger 3 after completing five-day schedule in Russia. They also met Turkish minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

