Kazakhstan shows interest in film exchange, dramas with Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, said on Tuesday that they were interested in a mutual exchange of films and dramas with Pakistan so that people of both countries could know their cultures closely.

Speaking at a news conference at a local hotel here, the envoy informed that these could be dubbed in languages of both the countries�which would give people�a good chance�to know each other and cultures besides potentials.

He stated that both the countries could boost trade in several sectors�including�agriculture, textiles, sports, energy adding that direct flights from Lahore to Almaty� soon which would take about two hours as a flight�from Lahore to Karachi�takes.

The envoy maintained that they had set up Kazakhstan House in Lahore and added that these would also be established in Karachi,� Peshawar and Quetta from where students and other people could get the required information about universities, medical colleges and job opportunities in his country.

Replying to a question, Mr Kistafin stated that they favour the peaceful settlement of world conflicts like Russia-Ukraine and others.

The envoy said that South Punjab had great potential for trade adding that they would send a delegation of businessmen and journalists to Kazakhstan as soon as they were the connectors between�the communities.� He also hoped that both countries would enhance the trade volume�in the future. Honorary Consul, Rao Khalid Mustafa, was accompanying the envoy.