UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Shows Interest In Film Exchange, Dramas With Pakistan

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Kazakhstan shows interest in film exchange, dramas with Pakistan

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, said on Tuesday that they were interested in a mutual exchange of films and dramas with Pakistan so that people of both countries could know their cultures closely

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, said on Tuesday that they were interested in a mutual exchange of films and dramas with Pakistan so that people of both countries could know their cultures closely.

Speaking at a news conference at a local hotel here, the envoy informed that these could be dubbed in languages of both the countries�which would give people�a good chance�to know each other and cultures besides potentials.

He stated that both the countries could boost trade in several sectors�including�agriculture, textiles, sports, energy adding that direct flights from Lahore to Almaty� soon which would take about two hours as a flight�from Lahore to Karachi�takes.

The envoy maintained that they had set up Kazakhstan House in Lahore and added that these would also be established in Karachi,� Peshawar and Quetta from where students and other people could get the required information about universities, medical colleges and job opportunities in his country.

Replying to a question, Mr Kistafin stated that they favour the peaceful settlement of world conflicts like Russia-Ukraine and others.

The envoy said that South Punjab had great potential for trade adding that they would send a delegation of businessmen and journalists to Kazakhstan as soon as they were the connectors between�the communities.� He also hoped that both countries would enhance the trade volume�in the future. Honorary Consul, Rao Khalid Mustafa, was accompanying the envoy.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar World Quetta Film And Movies Sports Exchange Punjab Hotel Job Kazakhstan Textile From

Recent Stories

US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Bord ..

US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Border Crossings - Envoy to UN

5 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Da ..

Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Dar

5 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's ..

Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's Weaponry in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Blinke ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Blinken Discuss Grain Deal, Sweden's ..

22 seconds ago
 Sweden's NATO Bid Process Can, Should Be Finalized ..

Sweden's NATO Bid Process Can, Should Be Finalized in Weeks Ahead - Blinken

25 seconds ago
 Ireland's Population Exceeds 5Mln for First Time i ..

Ireland's Population Exceeds 5Mln for First Time in 171 Years - Statistical Offi ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.