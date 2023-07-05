Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

(@Abdulla99267510)

The upcoming movie will be produced under the newly launched production house of 32-year-old actress Kriti, Blue Butterfly Films, in association with Netflix India.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) Actresses Kriti Sanon and Kajol are all set to collaborate once again in an exciting mystery thriller film titled 'Do Patti,' following their previous partnership in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale.'

Kriti took to her Instagram handle to share her excitement about the project, stating, "Thrilled to announce Do Patti, alongside three very strong-headed, inspiring, and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn't have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story."

She also expressed her enthusiasm about reuniting with Kajol after eight years, saying, "@kajol, Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol MA'am after 8 years!".

Kriti acknowledged Kanika, the writer of the film, and mentioned her admiration for Kanika's writing skills.

She further revealed, "I'm so happy to be co-producing my first project with you! Ufff... this is a special one! This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films," concluding her statement.

In regards to the upcoming thriller, Kajol shared her thoughts, stating, "It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders."

Kriti Sanon and Kajol previously worked together in the film 'Dilwale,' directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan in significant roles.

Fans of both actresses are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Do Patti,' which is expected to deliver an engaging and captivating cinematic experience with its intriguing storyline and talented cast.