Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed Officially Announce To Tie The Knot
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 05:35 PM
Dates for marriage ceremonies of Lollywood couple, however, are not clear yet
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Famous actress Kubra Khan and actor Gohar Rasheed on Saturday officially announced to tie the knot.
However, the dates for their marriage ceremonies are not clear yet.
Taking to Instagram, both Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed made announcement of their marriage, which received huge response from their fans and followers on the social media.
Kubra Khan and Gohar Rashid posted a video from their official accounts in which personalities like Humayun Saeed, Asim Azhar, and Azan Sami Khan, among others are seen asking about the wedding.
At the end of the video, Kubra and Gohar Rashid appear and, smiling, announce their marriage.
For last many days, there reports have been emerging on the social media that both the actors are going to marry. The fans were quite curious about their decision as both earlier had not mentioned their marriage officially.
