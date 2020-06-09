Mahira Khan and Fahd Mustafa speaks up about their new film “Quaid-i-Azam

(@fidahassanain)

Both the actors who are much excited about their new film have shared its posters.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) Popular film star Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa announced their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad here on Tuesday.

Mahira Khan and Fahd Mustafa played the leading roles in the new film.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira Khan asked her fans that why the picture of Quaid Azam was printed on the Currency notes.

Fahd Mustafa also asked the same question from his fans on Instagram.

Both the actors also shared the posters, with a caption: “Kabhi yeh socha hai, note per Quaid-e-azam Ki tasveer kyun hai ? ( Have you ever wondered why is there a photo of Quaid e Azam on the bill),”.

Film Quaid-e-Azam has been directed by Nabeel Qureshi and co-written by him and Fiza Ali Meerza is ready but no date for release has been given amid fears of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, Fahad and Mahira would star opposite each other on the silver screen for the first time.