Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media  

The actress’ portraits have garnered likes and comments from fans and followers within hours on Instagram.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2022) Lollywood star Mahira Khan’s latest photos have gone viral on the social media platform.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actor posted her new Al generated portraits with caption, “ART (ist),”.

The portraits shared by the actress garnered at least 150,000 likes within hours and drew numerous compliments from her fans and fellowers on the platform.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor also liked and commented the on the post of the actor.

She wrote, “ You’re beautiful,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Mahira Khan is one of the shining stars of the country’s entertainment industry who played her role in several super hit projects including ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ and ‘Aik Hai Nigar’.

The actress has also huge fanbase both online and offline world. Over 9.7 million users follow her on Instagram where she often posts her picture and videos.