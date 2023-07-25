Open Menu

Manish Malhotra To Direct Biopic On Meena Kumari, Starring Kriti Sanon

-

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon -

The actor shares his excitement about the ambitious project, revealing that the film is currently in the scripting phase.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) Manish Malhotra, the celebrated designer of Bollywood, is reportedly set to venture into the world of filmmaking with a biopic on the legendary actress Meena Kumari.

The film will feature India's top actress, Kriti Sanon, in the lead role.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Manish shared his excitement about the ambitious project, revealing that the film is currently in the scripting phase. He expressed his admiration for Meena Kumari and mentioned being inspired by veteran actor Rekha, who once remarked that turning 40 would make one understand the genius of Meena Kumari.

This resonated with Manish, prompting him to explore the life of the iconic actress further.

Manish expressed his deep fascination for Meena Kumari's performances, appreciating her expressions, the way she used her eyes, and her unique adah (gracefulness).

According to the media reports, Manish Malhotra is all set to make his directorial debut under the esteemed banner of Dharma Productions.

With such a talented team and a compelling subject, the biopic promises to be a significant cinematic endeavor for both Manish and Kriti Sanon.

