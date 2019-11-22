Mehwish Hayat calls herself “Biryani Baby-girl”

(@fidahassanain)

She also revealed that “Biryani” is her first love and advised the South Asian Women not to let anyone treat them like “boiled-rice”.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) Known actress Mehwish Hayat surprised her fans by calling herself “Biryani-girl”.

The superstar made this revelation through her Instagram account where she wrote that she was “Biryani Baby-girl”. She also says that “Biryani” is her first love.

Mehwish Hayat does not keep secrets and keeps sharing her personal things with her fans on Instagram and Twitter. The superstar also shared a piece of advice for all South Asian women including herself.

She wrote: “Don’t let anyone treat you like boiled rice, you are biryani baby-girl!”. Hayat then captioned it as #BiryaniWillAlwaysBeMyFirstLove.

Manay actors responded to her message and endorsed her idea. Ayesha Omar wrote: “Oh yeahhhh baby girl.”

Sarish Khan, Miss Pakistan USA, responded: “I needed to see this today! Remember our biryani - Mac n’ cheese convo?”.

We agree Mehwish Hayat! Although a lot of us are not talking about biryani and talking about tomatoes these days.