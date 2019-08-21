UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nida Yasir Thinks Girls Are Scared Of Humayun Saeed

Chand Sahkeel 36 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Nida Yasir thinks girls are scared of Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed has been associated with the showbiz industry for decades now. He is an award-winning actor and producer whose films have broken records and whose performances have made the viewers fall in love with his on-screen characters

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Humayun Saeed has been associated with the showbiz industry for decades now. He is an award-winning actor and producer whose films have broken records and whose performances have made the viewers fall in love with his on-screen characters.Humayun Saeed is also known for his down-to-earth nature.

He is very often the one who is targeted in award shows when the hosts crack jokes because everyone knows that he is one person who will not take such things seriously.Recently, Humayun Saeed's new drama aired on ARY Digital titled "Meray Pass Tum Ho".

Humayun Saeed is playing the lead role in the drama alongside the very talented Ayeza Khan. The team of the drama came to Nida Yasir's show and in this show Nida Yasir said something about Humayun Saeed which most of the people could not relate to.While asking Ayeza Khan a question, Nida Yasir said,"Girls are scared of working with Humayun Saeed.

Even the husbands are scared when their wives work with Humayun Saeed.

"Hira Mani, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and even the director Nadeem Baig did not agree with Nida Yasir. Nida Yasir also asked if the reason for this was that Humayun Saeed had a bad temper.

Everyone present said Humayun Saeed enjoyed his time on the set and working with him was a great experience. Nadeem Baig, the director commented that Humayun Saeed was not hot tempered at all. Humayun Saeed also looked surprised to hear this since he is an easy going person.Humayun Saeed also said in the show that he was not the leading character or actor in the drama because everyone's role was equally important.

He gave everyone present a chance to talk and barely said anything unless he was asked a question.The audience too did not agree with Nida Yasir when she said that the husbands of women present in the audience must have asked them not to talk to or take pictures with Humayun Saeed.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Showbiz Ho Lead Nadeem Baig Ayeza Khan Adnan Siddiqui Humayun Saeed Nida Yasir Women All Industry Love

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi road deaths drop by 87%

35 minutes ago

Mike Hesson disinterested to take role of national ..

47 minutes ago

APG adopts Pakistan's 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report ..

47 minutes ago

Qureshi informs Danish counterpart by telephone a ..

3 minutes ago

Father forgives his two sons in model girl Qandeel ..

3 minutes ago

European equities rally despite Italy woes

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.