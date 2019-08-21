Nida Yasir thinks girls are scared of Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed has been associated with the showbiz industry for decades now. He is an award-winning actor and producer whose films have broken records and whose performances have made the viewers fall in love with his on-screen characters

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Humayun Saeed has been associated with the showbiz industry for decades now. He is an award-winning actor and producer whose films have broken records and whose performances have made the viewers fall in love with his on-screen characters.Humayun Saeed is also known for his down-to-earth nature.

He is very often the one who is targeted in award shows when the hosts crack jokes because everyone knows that he is one person who will not take such things seriously.Recently, Humayun Saeed's new drama aired on ARY Digital titled "Meray Pass Tum Ho".

Humayun Saeed is playing the lead role in the drama alongside the very talented Ayeza Khan. The team of the drama came to Nida Yasir's show and in this show Nida Yasir said something about Humayun Saeed which most of the people could not relate to.While asking Ayeza Khan a question, Nida Yasir said,"Girls are scared of working with Humayun Saeed.

Even the husbands are scared when their wives work with Humayun Saeed.

"Hira Mani, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and even the director Nadeem Baig did not agree with Nida Yasir. Nida Yasir also asked if the reason for this was that Humayun Saeed had a bad temper.

Everyone present said Humayun Saeed enjoyed his time on the set and working with him was a great experience. Nadeem Baig, the director commented that Humayun Saeed was not hot tempered at all. Humayun Saeed also looked surprised to hear this since he is an easy going person.Humayun Saeed also said in the show that he was not the leading character or actor in the drama because everyone's role was equally important.

He gave everyone present a chance to talk and barely said anything unless he was asked a question.The audience too did not agree with Nida Yasir when she said that the husbands of women present in the audience must have asked them not to talk to or take pictures with Humayun Saeed.