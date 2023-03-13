Oscar winners in main categories

(@Aneesah05582539)

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Here are the winners in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Multiverse sci-fi smash "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the leaderboard with seven Oscars including best picture and three of four acting prizes, while World War I flick "All Quiet on the Western Front" finished the night with four prizes.

- Key winners - Best picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Best international feature film : "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany) Best cinematography: "All Quiet on the Western Front" Best animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" Best documentary feature: "Navalny"Best original song: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"Best original score: "All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann