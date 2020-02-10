Pakistani Band Soch’s Music featured in Bollywoord action-thriller ‘Malang’

Soch the band is lending their voice to Bollywood yet again with their epic 2019 hit ‘Bol Hu’

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) Malang is a romantic action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri. The film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in the leading roles.

An original by Soch, Bol Hu is a soul searching trance of belief and devotion, braving the test of time as it has within it, the strength of the universe.

The track also features 8-year old Hadia, who triggered goosebumps everywhere and stole the show with her vocal mastery. Soch, a Pakistani band compromising Adnan Dhool and Rabi Ahmed, made its Bollywood debut with the song 'Awari' in 'Ek Villain' in 2014.

The song won a Life OK Screen Award and even nailed an IIFA nomination for the ‘Best Music Direction’ category.