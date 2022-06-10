UrduPoint.com

'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' Movie Trailer Released

Chand Sahkeel Published June 10, 2022 | 07:12 PM

'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' movie trailer released

A trailer launch ceremony of the famous filmmakers duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fiza Ali's upcoming film 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' was held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A trailer launch ceremony of the famous filmmakers duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fiza Ali's upcoming film 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' was held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The launching ceremony was attended by various showbiz personalities including Javed Sheikh, Azan Sami, Faisal Qureshi and others.

Actress Mahira Khan on the occasion said that she had a lot of fun working with Fahad.

She said that Fahad was as a very talented actor. She said that "Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad" was a very good film.

Actor Fahad Mustafa said that the story of the film was very unique.

He said, "We tried to present the story of corruption in a humorous way." Nabil Qureshi said that Mahira Khan had a very important role in the film and Javed Sheikh will be seen in a unique way as a police constable.

Fahad Mustafa had worked hard in the film. The music of the film had been composed by Shani Asad. Fiza Mirza said that the rumors being spread about the film were baseless and wrong.

The film "Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad" will be released on Eid-ul-Adha.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Corruption Police Film And Movies Music Showbiz Faisal Qureshi Fahad Mustafa Fiza Ali Javed Sheikh Nabeel Mahira Khan

Recent Stories

Gold price declines by Rs.500 to Rs.140,400 per to ..

Gold price declines by Rs.500 to Rs.140,400 per tola 10 June 2022

2 minutes ago
 Govt to improve healthcare delivery system: Mufta ..

Govt to improve healthcare delivery system: Muftah

2 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq scores sixth consecutive 50 plus runs

Imam-ul-Haq scores sixth consecutive 50 plus runs

2 minutes ago
 Progress on narcotics free Peshawar campaign revie ..

Progress on narcotics free Peshawar campaign reviewed

2 minutes ago
 PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

26 minutes ago
 Rs 2.15 billion earmarked for Metro Bus service fo ..

Rs 2.15 billion earmarked for Metro Bus service for Islamabad Int'l Airport

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.