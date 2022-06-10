'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' movie trailer released

A trailer launch ceremony of the famous filmmakers duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fiza Ali's upcoming film 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' was held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A trailer launch ceremony of the famous filmmakers duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fiza Ali's upcoming film 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' was held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The launching ceremony was attended by various showbiz personalities including Javed Sheikh, Azan Sami, Faisal Qureshi and others.

Actress Mahira Khan on the occasion said that she had a lot of fun working with Fahad.

She said that Fahad was as a very talented actor. She said that "Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad" was a very good film.

Actor Fahad Mustafa said that the story of the film was very unique.

He said, "We tried to present the story of corruption in a humorous way." Nabil Qureshi said that Mahira Khan had a very important role in the film and Javed Sheikh will be seen in a unique way as a police constable.

Fahad Mustafa had worked hard in the film. The music of the film had been composed by Shani Asad. Fiza Mirza said that the rumors being spread about the film were baseless and wrong.

The film "Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad" will be released on Eid-ul-Adha.