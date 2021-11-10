UrduPoint.com

Rasm-e-Chehulum Of Umer Sharif, The Phenomenal Pakistani Artist.

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:12 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021) Rasm-e-Chehlum of Umer Sharif will be held on Thursday 11th November after the Zohar prayer at his residence 117/3 block 3, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Arts council's president To pray for the demised soul president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, governing body members, and famous showbiz personalities will visit his residence.


It should be noted that after battling cardiac ailments comedy king Umer Sharif has passed away on 2nd October 2021 in Germany.

