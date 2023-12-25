Open Menu

Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri Passes Away In Rawalpindi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

The actor, 82, embarked on his illustrious career with Radio Pakistan in 1966, captivating audiences with his artistic journey that spanned decades.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2023) Senior actor Nisar Qadri, recognized for his significant contributions to radio, television, and stage, as he peacefully passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

The funeral prayers for the late actor are scheduled to take place today at the Eidgah Ground in Chaklala. The somber occasion will bring together friends, family, and fans to collectively offer prayers for the departed soul.

The news of Nisar Qadri's demise has cast a pall of sadness over both the entertainment industry and his devoted fanbase.

His passing signifies the conclusion of an era in Pakistan's artistic landscape, where he carved a niche for himself through his versatile and impactful performances.

Having battled illness for some time, Nisar Qadri leaves behind a grieving family, including his widow, two sons, and a daughter.

Nisar Qadri embarked on his illustrious career with Radio Pakistan in 1966, captivating audiences with his artistic journey that spanned decades. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was bestowed with the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in 2016.

