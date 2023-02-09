Renowned broadcaster Agha Nasir remembered

UrduPoint.com

Renowned director, producer, broadcaster and a TV playwright Agha Nasir was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Renowned director, producer, broadcaster and a tv playwright Agha Nasir was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born on February 9, 1937 Mumbai, he migrated to Pakistan at the time of partition. Agha Nasir graduated from the University of Karachi and started his career at Radio Pakistan in 1955.

He was a well-known radio writer, broadcaster and producer before Pakistan Television was launched from Lahore in 1964.

He later directed television films and worked in the Pakistani television industry for over 50 years. Agha Nasir was considered by many people in Pakistan, as a 'living encyclopedia' of the broadcasting history in Pakistan.

He was one of the people who developed the logo of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV). He was a member of the pioneering team of people that first introduced television in Pakistan. Agha Nasir produced the popular TV serials Girah and Pani Peh Naam and directed the ptv drama Taleem-e-Balighan.

He guided Pakistan Television through its early days and then helped build it into a national institution.He was promoted many times during his career at Pakistan Television from a playwright to a programmes producer and director, a General Manager and then a Managing Director at Pakistan Television Corporation at its Lahore Center. He also served as a director general of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Gumshuda Log (People we have lost)(Gulshan-i-Yaad (The Garden of Memory),Hum Jeetay Ji Masroof Rahey (We stayed busy as long as we lived), this is PTV - Another Day, Another World, Agha sey Agha Nasir tak (Autobiography).

The government conferred on him the President's Pride of Performance Award in recognition of his contribution to the growth of radio and television.

He died on July 12, 2016 and was laid to rest in the Islamabad graveyard.

