Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Renowned Sindhi and urdu Singer Ustad Muhammad Juman remembered on his death anniversary on Monday. He was born in 1935, at Sourh Goth in coastal area near Karachi, with an essence of music right from his birth.

He was fond of music and started career as a fiddler from Radio Pakistan. He started a program on Radio Pakistan in Hyderabad and Khairpur.

He received his music education from Ustad Nazir Hussain and Bary Waheed Ali Khan, experienced in Bhittai's Sur. Ustad Juman became very famous when he sang "Munhjo Mulk Maleer" for the film Umar Marvi.

He became well-known everywhere after performing the Saraiki Kafi "Yaar Dadhi Ishq Atish Lai Hai". He also sung Mir Sikandar Khan Khoso's kafis "Ishq munjhon izhar thee ayo" and "Kech Punhal day hal kahay hal" at Radio Pakistan. Juman's son, Shafi Muhammad, also followed his style of kafi singing.

Juman was awarded a Bedil Award, Gold Award, Saga Award, and Latif Award, and, in 1980, the Tamgha-i-?usn-e Karkardagi (Pride of Performance) by the government. Juman died on January 24, 1990 in Karachi.