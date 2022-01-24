UrduPoint.com

Renowned Legendary Musician 'Ustad Jumman' Remembered

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 24, 2022 | 06:01 PM

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

Renowned Sindhi and Urdu Singer Ustad Muhammad Juman remembered on his death anniversary on Monday. He was born in 1935, at Sourh Goth in coastal area near Karachi, with an essence of music right from his birth

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Renowned Sindhi and urdu Singer Ustad Muhammad Juman remembered on his death anniversary on Monday. He was born in 1935, at Sourh Goth in coastal area near Karachi, with an essence of music right from his birth.

He was fond of music and started career as a fiddler from Radio Pakistan. He started a program on Radio Pakistan in Hyderabad and Khairpur.

He received his music education from Ustad Nazir Hussain and Bary Waheed Ali Khan, experienced in Bhittai's Sur. Ustad Juman became very famous when he sang "Munhjo Mulk Maleer" for the film Umar Marvi.

He became well-known everywhere after performing the Saraiki Kafi "Yaar Dadhi Ishq Atish Lai Hai". He also sung Mir Sikandar Khan Khoso's kafis "Ishq munjhon izhar thee ayo" and "Kech Punhal day hal kahay hal" at Radio Pakistan. Juman's son, Shafi Muhammad, also followed his style of kafi singing.

Juman was awarded a Bedil Award, Gold Award, Saga Award, and Latif Award, and, in 1980, the Tamgha-i-?usn-e Karkardagi (Pride of Performance) by the government. Juman died on January 24, 1990 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Music Education Died Lai Hyderabad Sur Khairpur January Gold From Government Habib-ADM Limited

Recent Stories

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

10 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

30 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

1 minute ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 minute ago
 SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' gra ..

SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' grants

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Shireen Mazari launches Human Rights Complaint ..

Dr. Shireen Mazari launches Human Rights Complaint Cell

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.