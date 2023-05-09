Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Saba Qamar, a leading actress in Pakistan's entertainment industry, on Tuesday revealed to her fans about her illness.

In a recent Instagram story post, the actress shared a photo of a drip on her hand and updated her fans on her deteriorating health. She explained that the use of diesel to create smoke on set caused her to suffer from lung infections for the past few days.

Expressing her concern, Saba added that the use of diesel is extremely harmful to people's health and despite her refusal, someone did not listen.

She further shared that she is feeling very bad as a result of this negligence.

Sarmad Khoosat, a renowned filmmaker and actor, responded to Saba's illness by prohibiting the use of diesel on set. In a statement, he questioned the need to show smoke in scenes and suggested that alternative methods can be found if it is deemed important for the production.