Sana Javed First Post-wedding Photo With Shoaib Malik Wins Hearts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 03:38 PM

The fans have praised Sana Javed and attributed Shoaib Malik’s success with the actress.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Following their marriage, the public eye captures actress Sana Javed alongside cricketer Shoaib Malik, her husband, for the first time.

Sana Javed, a Pakistani actress now in her second marriage, unveils a shared photo with Shoaib Malik after their union.

The snapshot was uploaded from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium onto the photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram.

In this shared image, both individuals beam, standing together, marking their inaugural appearance as a couple in the public eye.

Sana Javed tags her spouse, Shoaib Malik, in the post's caption, conveying her sentiments solely through emojis.

Besides it, the picture depicts Shoaib and Sana holding the coveted "Moment of the Match" award.

Upon circulation of these images on social media, admirers predominantly attribute Shoaib Malik's remarkable performance to his wife, Sana Javed.

Their shared emojis signify a message of boundless love safeguarded from negative influences.

