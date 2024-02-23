Sana Javed First Post-wedding Photo With Shoaib Malik Wins Hearts
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 03:38 PM
The fans have praised Sana Javed and attributed Shoaib Malik’s success with the actress.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Following their marriage, the public eye captures actress Sana Javed alongside cricketer Shoaib Malik, her husband, for the first time.
Sana Javed, a Pakistani actress now in her second marriage, unveils a shared photo with Shoaib Malik after their union.
The snapshot was uploaded from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium onto the photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram.
In this shared image, both individuals beam, standing together, marking their inaugural appearance as a couple in the public eye.
Sana Javed tags her spouse, Shoaib Malik, in the post's caption, conveying her sentiments solely through emojis.
Besides it, the picture depicts Shoaib and Sana holding the coveted "Moment of the Match" award.
Upon circulation of these images on social media, admirers predominantly attribute Shoaib Malik's remarkable performance to his wife, Sana Javed.
Their shared emojis signify a message of boundless love safeguarded from negative influences.
Recent Stories
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
More Stories From Showbiz
-
70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated3 days ago
-
Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish scandal8 days ago
-
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan8 days ago
-
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakistan14 days ago
-
Film actress Nighat Butt remembered15 days ago
-
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again16 days ago
-
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary16 days ago
-
German metal music band accept to perform in Istanbul16 days ago
-
Digital agency behind Poonam Panday’s death rumours apologizes18 days ago
-
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time18 days ago
-
SZA and Swift win Grammys, as Tracy Chapman wows gala audience18 days ago
-
Boygenius, SZA, Eilish scoop early Grammys as Swift eyes record18 days ago