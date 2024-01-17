Short Film " Muhaafiz" Premier Held
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Premier of short film" Muhaafiz" vividly depicting the professional responsibilities and day-and-night struggles of police officers in addressing various issues was screened at BZU Jinnah Auditorium here on Wednesday.
It also highlights how police officers sacrifice their family and emotions for the fulfillment of duties.
The film, through the character of a Muhafuz sheds light on a police officer's job and the sacrifices, dedication, and hardships that often go unnoticed by the public.
RPO, Muhammad Sahil Chaudhry, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali, SSP Operations Multan Muhammad Imran, SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf pa besides families of police martyrs, students, traders,lawyers, and members of civil society watched the film.
Khadim Hussain Chakrani played a lead role in addition to production , direction, and screenplay of the film.
After the premier, audience expressed gratitude for the sacrifices of police martyrs and veterans, considering them crucial for a better and secure future.
CPO Sadiq Ali thanked all collaborators for their contributions, emphasizing the film's accurate portrayal of police officers' professional duties and dedicated efforts to address challenges.
Producer Khadim Hussain Chakrani expressed his commitment to ensuring citizens' safety and providing them with the best facilities.
RPO Muhammad Sahil Chaudhry appreciated the collaboration of stakeholders, thanking them for adding vibrancy to the event.
He urged students to visit various police departments, including police stations, to raise awareness about police services among the public.
APP/mjk
