Open Menu

Short Film " Muhaafiz" Premier Held

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Short film " Muhaafiz" premier held

Premier of short film" Muhaafiz" vividly depicting the professional responsibilities and day-and-night struggles of police officers in addressing various issues was screened at BZU Jinnah Auditorium here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Premier of short film" Muhaafiz" vividly depicting the professional responsibilities and day-and-night struggles of police officers in addressing various issues was screened at BZU Jinnah Auditorium here on Wednesday.

It also highlights how police officers sacrifice their family and emotions for the fulfillment of duties.

The film, through the character of a Muhafuz sheds light on a police officer's job and the sacrifices, dedication, and hardships that often go unnoticed by the public.

RPO, Muhammad Sahil Chaudhry, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali, SSP Operations Multan Muhammad Imran, SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf pa besides families of police martyrs, students, traders,lawyers, and members of civil society watched the film.

Khadim Hussain Chakrani played a lead role in addition to production , direction, and screenplay of the film.

After the premier, audience expressed gratitude for the sacrifices of police martyrs and veterans, considering them crucial for a better and secure future.

CPO Sadiq Ali thanked all collaborators for their contributions, emphasizing the film's accurate portrayal of police officers' professional duties and dedicated efforts to address challenges.

Producer Khadim Hussain Chakrani expressed his commitment to ensuring citizens' safety and providing them with the best facilities.

RPO Muhammad Sahil Chaudhry appreciated the collaboration of stakeholders, thanking them for adding vibrancy to the event.

He urged students to visit various police departments, including police stations, to raise awareness about police services among the public.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Multan Police Film And Movies Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Lawyers Visit Job Lead Bahauddin Zakariya University Family Event All Best

Recent Stories

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

16 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

16 minutes ago
 WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water ..

WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

24 minutes ago
 Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violatio ..

Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation

19 minutes ago
 Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake m ..

Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money

19 minutes ago
 Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a se ..

Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..

19 minutes ago
Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust c ..

Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred

21 minutes ago
 Food Authority continues crackdown on hotels, eate ..

Food Authority continues crackdown on hotels, eateries

21 minutes ago
 Amid continuing Israel's Gaza attacks, UN Chief ur ..

Amid continuing Israel's Gaza attacks, UN Chief urges global backing of two-stat ..

21 minutes ago
 PM Kakar appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundati ..

PM Kakar appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing collaboration w ..

21 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to facilitate masses

Steps being taken to facilitate masses

21 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidar ..

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz