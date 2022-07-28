Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action against her

(@Abdulla99267510)

Umar Farooq, who is Dubai based businessman, says that her ex-wife is running malicious campaign against him on social media and tarnishing his image.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2022) Umar Farooq, ex-husband of actress Sofia Mirza, approached Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to seek action against her for defaming him on social media.

In his application, Umar Farooq said that Sophia ran a campaign against him on social media and on electronic media as well and tarnished his image. He asked the agency to take action against the actress and block all the social media accounts involved in damaging his repute.

Earlier, a local court had issued notice to actress and model Sophia Mirza on Rs500 million defamation suit filed against her. The court had sought reply from the actress by September 7 in the case filed against her by her former husband Umar Farooq.

Umar Farooq, who is a Dubai-based Pakistani-Norwegian businessman, also wrote a letter to the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and demanded an investigation against those who have made false accusations against him.

In the letter, Umar Farooq Zahoor said that an investigation should be launched against his ex-wife and her accomplices namely Shehzad Akbar, former DG FIA Sanaullah Abbasi and Ali Mardan.

He had alleged that Mirza ran a vindictive campaign against him in connivance with former Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Interior and Accountability and Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) Chairman Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Akbar used Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for malicious campaign against the businessman and a case was registered against Umar Farooq on Akbar’s directions.

On other hand, Sophia Mirza had filed a complaint with the FIA Lahore Corporate Circle, claiming her former husband was involved in fraud and money laundering.

The documents also revealed that the FIA lied to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to take action against the businessman, whereas, the courts in three countries acquitted Umar Farooq after not finding him guilty of all charges.

Mirza had also managed to get a case registered against Farooq for kidnapping his own daughters, with whom she had a long-running dispute over the custody of their two daughters.

A local private tv reported that the former husband of the actor and model had claimed that Sophia took Rs5 million to give custody of two daughters to him with the condition of not to mention payment money in the agreement.