Sunny Leone Gets Injure On Set Of Upcoming Film Quotation Gang

Published January 31, 2023 | 03:36 PM

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

The actress shares the clip of her thumb injury and the help she receives from the crew members of the set.

Toronto: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2023) Bollywood star Sunny Leone got hurt on the set of her upcoming film Quotation Gang on Tuesaay.

Sunny took to her Instagram account and shared a clip made by one of her crew members. The actress was seen crying due to pain as one of her foot thumbs got injure during shooting of a scene.

The injury of the actor left her crew members on sets worried and they rushed to help the actor. They were seen cleaning the wound with perfume and later with alcohol for her protection from any kind of infection.

The actor wrapped in a checkered shirt and a printed trouser looked stunning as he had also been wearing character make-up.

Last time, Sunny was seen film One Night Stand alongside Tanuj Virwani.

Quotation Gang starring actors Jackie Shroff, Sara Arjun and Priyamani apart from Sunny is all about a crime story carrying action and powerful dialogues. The teaser of the film, however, has been released..

