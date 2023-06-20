TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Special Judge of the Central Court reviews Sundal Khattak's post-arrest bail plea and orders her release.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) A sessions court in Islamabad granted bail to TikToker Sundal Khattak on Tuesday in a case concerning the release of private videos of social media celebrity Hareem Shah, as per sources.

The Special Judge of the Central Court reviewed Sundal Khattak's post-arrest bail plea and ordered her release.

Last week, Sundal Khattak was arrested by the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) following the dismissal of her bail plea by Special Judge Central (SJC) Islamabad, Azam Khan, in connection with the Hareem Shah video leak case.

Hareem Shah had previously reported the matter to the authorities when her private videos circulated widely on the internet. She accused Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, her former roommates, of leaking the private videos.