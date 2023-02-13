Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) Renowned actor and director Zia Mohyeddin breathed his last in Karachi on Monday.

He was 90.

The artist had been admitted to the intensive-care unit of a hospital.

Mohyeddin was also the founder and chief executive of the National academy of Performing Arts (Napa) who was elevated as Napa's president emeritus last year.

The late British-Pakistani had mentored hundreds of students.

He was known for his excellent compering, broadcasting, poetry and prose recitation and acting and theatre direction.

Born in Faisalabad on June 20, 1931, Mohyeddin graduated from Government College, Lahore. He later studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and on his return to Pakistan, he produced, directed, and acted in numerous dramas.

He played a memorable role in the movie Lawrence of Arabia with director David Lean in 1962.

He also performed in Behold the Pale Horse in 1964 with director Fred Zinnemann, and later in Immaculate Conception in 1992 with director Jamil Dehlavi.

Mohyeddin did extensive work in British television, his launch as lead in Lollywood’s Mujrim Kaun in 1970 did not end up being successful, despite a good story and soundtrack.

He returned to Pakistan in 1970 and presented the now legendary Zia Mohyeddin Show on ptv. Later, he accepted the post of director at the PIA Arts Academy.

In 2005, Mohyeddin set up Napa in Karachi. In 2012, he was honoured with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for art.

He is also the author of three books: A Carrot is a Carrot, Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections.

The funeral prayers for the late thespian will be offered today at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Housing Authority, Phase 4.