Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week with vintage flashback

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Louis Vuitton showcased a collection that mixed fashion inspirations, colors and patterns for the last show of the Paris Fashion Week.Nicolas Ghesquire, the artistic director of Vuitton's women's collections, set the runway extravaganza in makeshift space inside a courtyard of the Louvre museum, with showbusiness power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in the front row as well as actors Jennifer Connelly and Justin Theroux.The catwalk was dominated by bold prints, flared pants and three-piece suits evoking the fashion of the 1970s.

A jacket layered over a lace dress and neon pants was another eye-catching look.Set against a post-modern song of the transgender artist Sophie, whose music video was projected on a digital wall, models walked down the catwalk in midi dresses with puffy sleeves, floral art nouveau details, and leather skirts.

Some models paraded with white bowler-like hats while most wore high-heeled loafers - with or without knee-socks - for a masculine touch associated with an assortment of bags, including a cassette tape clutch for a vintage mood.

Louis Vuitton, LVMH's biggest sales driver, emphasized his luggage trunk origins with a vanity monogrammed bag."It was really beautiful, really original, with never-before seen clothes," French actress Catherine Deneuve after the show.