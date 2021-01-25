Well known TV actress Roohi Bano remembered

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Famous television actress Roohi Bano was remembered on the occasion of her second death anniversary on Monday. Born on August 10, 1951 in Karachi, she was known for her roles in Kiran Kahani, Zard Gulab, and Darwaza.

She was the daughter of Alla Rakha, a noted tabla player of India and step-sister of Indian music virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Roohi joined television when she was doing her Masters in Psychology from the Government College, Lahore.

Roohi worked in almost 150 ptv plays in the decade of 1970s and 1980s.

She was conferred the Pride of Performance award by the President of Pakistan in 1981. She also earned many PTV awards, notably Nigar Award, Graduate Award and Lux Lifetime Achievement Award.

After tragic death of her only son in 2005, Roohi Bano had abandoned her career and led a lonely life in Lahore and never fully recovered from this shocking and tragic event in her life.

She died in Istanbul on January 25, 2019. She had been suffering from kidney disease and a mental disorder.