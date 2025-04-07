Open Menu

What Kareena Kapoor Thought Of Shahid After Their Breakup?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Bollywood diva says Shahid needs to focus on his career right now

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor was in a long-term relationship with actor Shahid Kapoor, but like many romantic tales, their story ended in a breakup in 2007.

Recently, fans were delighted to see Kareena and Shahid exchange warm greetings after years, during a press conference for the IIFA Awards 2025.

But do you know what Kareena thought of Shahid after their split?

An old interview of Kareena Kapoor has resurfaced on Indian media, where she spoke candidly about her thoughts on Shahid post-breakup.

In the 2007 interview, Kareena said, “I think Shahid needs to focus on his career right now. His work is very important to him, and he truly loves what he does. Sometimes, you just can’t manage everything at once,”.

On Shahid’s sadness post-breakup

When asked about Shahid appearing sad and lonely after the breakup, Kareena denied it, saying, “He doesn’t seem that way to me. He always has female stars around him. He looks like a ‘ladies’ man,’ so I can’t say much about him being lonely or heartbroken,”.

She also addressed speculation that she left Shahid because he was not progressing fast enough in his career.

Kareena clarified, “That’s not true,”.

She said, “I’m a successful woman and I don’t need a successful man. I want someone who loves and understands me. Besides, Shahid has all the potential to be successful. I loved him for four and a half years, and I still wish him well,”.

