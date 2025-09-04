Al-Karam Sports Beat Munawar Sports By 7 Wickets In Interclub T20
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Al-Karam sports registered a convincing seven-wicket win over Munawar Sports in the Naveed Mehboob Uzmi Memorial Zone One Interclub T-20 cricket Tournament at KPI Ground.
Batting first, Munawar Sports managed 128 for 9 in 20 overs. Khan Muhammad top-scored with 54 while Roman Ali added 38.
Faizan Ali picked up two wickets, with Baseem Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Fasih Khan, and Sohail Iqbal sharing one each.
In reply, Al-Karam Sports chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, finishing at 129 for 3. Arshad Iqbal led the charge with 53 off six fours and three sixes. Hammad Mughal remained unbeaten on 32, while Shahroz Alvi contributed 30. Ahmed and Jahangir took a wicket apiece for Munawar Sports.
SM Babar and Shoaib stood as umpires, with M Amaf serving as scorer.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
More Stories From Sports
-
Al-Karam Sports beat Munawar Sports by 7 wickets in Interclub T201 minute ago
-
PSB moves to verify grassroots sports clubs, associations nationwide21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to organize “Sindh Police Games 2025”18 hours ago
-
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan20 hours ago
-
Sports Complex Murree opens with hockey match19 hours ago
-
NA Sub-Committee probes legality of PHF President’s appointment, financial affairs20 hours ago
-
Sports events to be held in Sindh on occasion of Defence Day19 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: India likely to host tournament without lead sponsor amid tough laws22 hours ago
-
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 20251 day ago
-
Afghainstan beat Pakistan in tri-series match1 day ago
-
Women’s Asia Cup 2025 begins September 52 days ago
-
Shoaib Zehri to fight Indian boxer in super-light clash2 days ago