Al-Karam Sports Beat Munawar Sports By 7 Wickets In Interclub T20

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Al-Karam Sports beat Munawar Sports by 7 wickets in Interclub T20

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Al-Karam sports registered a convincing seven-wicket win over Munawar Sports in the Naveed Mehboob Uzmi Memorial Zone One Interclub T-20 cricket Tournament at KPI Ground.

Batting first, Munawar Sports managed 128 for 9 in 20 overs. Khan Muhammad top-scored with 54 while Roman Ali added 38.

Faizan Ali picked up two wickets, with Baseem Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Fasih Khan, and Sohail Iqbal sharing one each.

In reply, Al-Karam Sports chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, finishing at 129 for 3. Arshad Iqbal led the charge with 53 off six fours and three sixes. Hammad Mughal remained unbeaten on 32, while Shahroz Alvi contributed 30. Ahmed and Jahangir took a wicket apiece for Munawar Sports.

SM Babar and Shoaib stood as umpires, with M Amaf serving as scorer.

