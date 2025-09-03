Open Menu

Ali Jasim Hat-trick Powers Iraq To 8-1 Win Over Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 03, 2025 | 09:46 PM

Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan

Ali Jasim scored a brilliant hat-trick as Iraq thrashed Pakistan 8-1 in their opening Group G clash of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Ali Jasim scored a brilliant hat-trick as Iraq thrashed Pakistan 8-1 in their opening Group G clash of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan were reduced to ten men in the 30th minute after Mohibullah Afridi was shown a red card. Iraq capitalized immediately, converting a penalty to take a 1-0 lead, which they held until half-time.

Jasim doubled Iraq’s advantage soon after the restart before McKeal Abdullah pulled one back for Pakistan from the spot in the 63rd minute.

However, Iraq launched a ruthless late onslaught, scoring six more goals in the final half hour to seal a resounding win.

The victory lifted Iraq to the top of Group G, while Pakistan slipped to the bottom. The Green Shirts will now face Cambodia on September 6 and Chinese Taipei on September 9.

Only the group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

