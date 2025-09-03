Sindh Police To Organize “Sindh Police Games 2025”
Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2025 | 11:12 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Sindh Police has announced the decision to hold the “Sindh Police Games 2025”, aimed at promoting mental and physical health and encouraging positive activities among its personnel.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office Karachi, said a news release on Wednesday.
The meeting reviewed the establishment and performance of the Sindh Police Sports board and finalized plans for the upcoming games.
Senior officials including Additional IGs of Welfare and Investigations, DIGs Headquarters, Traffic Karachi, Investigation Karachi, Admin Karachi, CTD, Training, and Special Branch, as well as AIGs, attended the meeting in person. DIGs of Sukkur and Mirpurkhas, along with SSPs of Hyderabad and Qambar Shahdadkot, participated via video link.
During the briefing, it was highlighted that Sindh Police has many talented athletes who regularly represent the force at national and international sporting events.
Officials stressed the need for a permanent platform to organize sports competitions within the police force.
Under the Sindh Police Games, divisional-level teams will be formed, with divisional DIGs responsible for selecting skilled players from their respective districts and units.The games will feature a variety of sports including boxing, athletics, shooting, judo, karate, and swimming.
IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said sports activities are vital for enhancing the physical fitness, teamwork, and competitive abilities of police officers. “Participation in sports builds stamina, flexibility, balance, and endurance, all of which directly improve the capacity of officers to handle day-to-day challenges such as pursuits and arrests,” he noted.
He added that given the high-pressure nature of police work, sports provide an effective outlet to reduce stress, boost mental health, and improve self-confidence among personnel.
