Open Menu

Sindh Police To Organize “Sindh Police Games 2025”

Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2025 | 11:12 PM

Sindh Police to organize “Sindh Police Games 2025”

Sindh Police has announced the decision to hold the “Sindh Police Games 2025”, aimed at promoting mental and physical health and encouraging positive activities among its personnel

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Sindh Police has announced the decision to hold the “Sindh Police Games 2025”, aimed at promoting mental and physical health and encouraging positive activities among its personnel.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office Karachi, said a news release on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the establishment and performance of the Sindh Police Sports board and finalized plans for the upcoming games.

Senior officials including Additional IGs of Welfare and Investigations, DIGs Headquarters, Traffic Karachi, Investigation Karachi, Admin Karachi, CTD, Training, and Special Branch, as well as AIGs, attended the meeting in person. DIGs of Sukkur and Mirpurkhas, along with SSPs of Hyderabad and Qambar Shahdadkot, participated via video link.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that Sindh Police has many talented athletes who regularly represent the force at national and international sporting events.

Officials stressed the need for a permanent platform to organize sports competitions within the police force.

Under the Sindh Police Games, divisional-level teams will be formed, with divisional DIGs responsible for selecting skilled players from their respective districts and units.The games will feature a variety of sports including boxing, athletics, shooting, judo, karate, and swimming.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said sports activities are vital for enhancing the physical fitness, teamwork, and competitive abilities of police officers. “Participation in sports builds stamina, flexibility, balance, and endurance, all of which directly improve the capacity of officers to handle day-to-day challenges such as pursuits and arrests,” he noted.

He added that given the high-pressure nature of police work, sports provide an effective outlet to reduce stress, boost mental health, and improve self-confidence among personnel.

Recent Stories

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as fl ..

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

53 minutes ago
 KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised fr ..

KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match ..

12 minutes ago
 “HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from ..

“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..

53 minutes ago
 Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand ..

Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..

53 minutes ago
 Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

57 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with ..

Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..

57 minutes ago
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief M ..

High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

57 minutes ago
 Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensur ..

Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads

57 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic ac ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..

57 minutes ago
 NDMA sounds alarm over rising Chenab waters

NDMA sounds alarm over rising Chenab waters

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to organize “Sindh Police Games 202 ..

Sindh Police to organize “Sindh Police Games 2025”

3 minutes ago
 PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for prot ..

PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports