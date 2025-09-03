Open Menu

Sports Events To Be Held In Sindh On Occasion Of Defence Day

Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2025 | 10:21 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Sindh government has announced that major sports events will be organized across six divisions of the province on September 5, in connection with Defence Day.

According to the spokesperson of the Sindh Sports Department, these competitions, dedicated to various martyrs, are being held to instill patriotism among the youth.

In Karachi, under the supervision of District Sports Officer Fareed Ali, a sports gala in memory of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed will be held at the Youth Development Centre (South), near Commerce College, starting at 9 a.m. The events will include tennis, volleyball, tug of war, and arm wrestling. On the same day, badminton and tech ball events in memory of Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Rafique Shaheed will take place at Sindh Youth Club, Gulistan-e-Johar, under the supervision of District Sports Officer Ismail Shah.

In Hyderabad, District Sports Officer Maryam Kerio will supervise competitions in chess, boxing, arm wrestling, and mass wrestling in memory of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Akram Raja Shaheed. In Mirpurkhas, District Sports Officer Wash Dev Malhi will oversee events in shooting ball, football, tug of war, lacrosse, and bodyket ball in memory of Major Fakhar Alam Khan Shaheed.

In Shaheed Benazirabad, District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput will organize hockey, tug of war, and karate events in memory of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed. In Sukkur, District Sports Officer Ikhlaq Ahmed Memon will supervise kabaddi, hockey, taekwondo, wanjh watti, and basketball competitions in memory of Squadron Leader Alauddin Lodhi Ahmed Shaheed.

In Larkana, District Sports Officer Mahfooz Ali Makani will oversee hockey, tug of war, and chess competitions in memory of Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Shaheed.

