Bangladesh Call Up Uncapped Pace Bowler Rana For Sri Lanka Test
Muhammad Rameez Published March 18, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Bangladesh included uncapped fast bowler Nahid Rana in its 15-man squad on Monday for the opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Sylhet on Friday
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Bangladesh included uncapped fast bowler Nahid Rana in its 15-man squad on Monday for the opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Sylhet on Friday.
Rana, who has taken 63 wickets from 15 first-class matches, joined fellow uncapped pace bowler Mushfik Hasan, who was called up in the squad previously but did not play a game.
Batsman Liton Das also returned to the Test side after missing the last Test series against New Zealand.
"We feel that the squad picked for the first Test has a very nice balance, our Test side is a fairly settled one with Nahid Rana being the only newcomer," said selector Abdur Razzak.
"Liton (Das) is back after missing the last Test series as he was on leave.
All the departments have backups and have been well covered. I think we have a team that can adapt to the requirements of the conditions."
The two-match series is part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets on Monday in the third and final one-day international to win the series 2-1.
Sri Lanka won the preceding three-match Twenty20 series 2-1.
The second Test will begin in Chittagong on March 30.
Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Shadman islam, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan and Nahid Rana.
