Bellingham Ruled Out Of England Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 14, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Jude Bellingham has been ruled out of England's final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, the Football Association announced on Tuesday

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has also been withdrawn from Gareth Southgate's squad, meaning five players are missing from the initial group announced for the match at Wembley on November 17 and the away fixture three days later.

Midfielder Bellingham, 20, who has scored 13 goals so far in a stunning debut season for Real Madrid, and Colwill both have shoulder issues.

"Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill will play no part in England's forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia," the FA said in a statement.

"The pair arrived at St George's Park for assessments on Monday but will now return to their clubs to continue their rehabilitation."

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will join the squad later this week "owing to personal matters", the FA said.

On Monday, Cole Palmer, Ezri Konsa and Rico Lewis replaced the injured James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk.

England have already qualified for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany but one more point will guarantee top spot in Group C.

