Camp for National Futsal Championship begins in Mansehra

A five-day camp to train and coach the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men team for the forthcoming National Futsal Championship got under way at College Ground Mansehra on Thursday

MANSEHRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) : A five-day camp to train and coach the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men team for the forthcoming National Futsal Championship got under way at College Ground Mansehra on Thursday.

This was stated by Secretary KP Futsal Association Moeen Uddin while talking to APP here on Thursday. He said the camp setup with players had short-listed out of the KP Futsal League held in Peshawar two months earlier.

He said out of the camp a team would be selected for the forthcoming National Futsal Men Championship to be commencing from August 10-14, 2021 at Quetta, Balochistan. He said the team will leave for Quetta by bus on August 9. "We will do our best to form a balanced and strong team and return as the winners of the event," Moeen Uddin added.

He said, players from Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda and other districts are also participating while more players who want to participate in the training camp trials are advised to attend the camp.

It is hoped that the event will be a success and that the players will get the best event which will further hone their skills.

He also thanked Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khattak for extending all out support as far as sending the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team to Quetta for the National Futsal Championship. President KP Futsal Association Murad Ali Mohmand assured the players that all out efforts would be taken for ensuring good facilities to the players during the camp.

He said the KP government was fully focusing on grooming the talent in different games and that was why more than nine Futsal Ground with Synthetic facilities would be available to the players by June next year.