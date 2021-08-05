UrduPoint.com

Camp For National Futsal Championship Begins In Mansehra

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:48 PM

Camp for National Futsal Championship begins in Mansehra

A five-day camp to train and coach the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men team for the forthcoming National Futsal Championship got under way at College Ground Mansehra on Thursday

MANSEHRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) : A five-day camp to train and coach the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men team for the forthcoming National Futsal Championship got under way at College Ground Mansehra on Thursday.

This was stated by Secretary KP Futsal Association Moeen Uddin while talking to APP here on Thursday. He said the camp setup with players had short-listed out of the KP Futsal League held in Peshawar two months earlier.

He said out of the camp a team would be selected for the forthcoming National Futsal Men Championship to be commencing from August 10-14, 2021 at Quetta, Balochistan. He said the team will leave for Quetta by bus on August 9. "We will do our best to form a balanced and strong team and return as the winners of the event," Moeen Uddin added.

He said, players from Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda and other districts are also participating while more players who want to participate in the training camp trials are advised to attend the camp.

It is hoped that the event will be a success and that the players will get the best event which will further hone their skills.

He also thanked Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khattak for extending all out support as far as sending the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team to Quetta for the National Futsal Championship. President KP Futsal Association Murad Ali Mohmand assured the players that all out efforts would be taken for ensuring good facilities to the players during the camp.

He said the KP government was fully focusing on grooming the talent in different games and that was why more than nine Futsal Ground with Synthetic facilities would be available to the players by June next year.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera June August Event All From Government Best Coach

Recent Stories

Kazmi directs to pursue courts' cases with full pr ..

Kazmi directs to pursue courts' cases with full preparation

33 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Korea to enhance bilateral relations

Pakistan, Korea to enhance bilateral relations

34 seconds ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal observed across Pakistan to expres ..

Youm-e-Istehsal observed across Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris

36 seconds ago
 SAU extends date for admission forms submission

SAU extends date for admission forms submission

41 seconds ago
 Wildfire levels historic California town as reside ..

Wildfire levels historic California town as residents flee blaze

5 minutes ago
 Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.