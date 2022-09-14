UrduPoint.com

England Team To Arrive In Karachi On Thursday For T20I Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 14, 2022 | 09:58 PM

England's 19-member cricket team led by Jos Buttler will arrive in Karachi on Thursday morning to play a series of seven T20 International matches against Pakistan

In the first phase of the cricket series between the two countries, the opening four T20 matches will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the arrival of the visiting team via Dubai.

After their arrival, England captain Jos Buttler will hold a press conference at a local hotel.

The first four matches of the series will be played on September 20, 22, 23 and 25 at the National Stadium, while the last three matches are scheduled on September 28, 30 and October 2 respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board named Moeen Ali as the vice-captain of the 19-man squad led by Jos Buttler, who was recovering from a calf injury, while other players include Harry Brooke, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, David Mullan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ollie Stone, Rhys Topley, David Wiley, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood and Mark Wood.

It is pertinent to mention here that along with the visiting cricket team, the English board officials, security personnel, around a dozen media representatives and commentators are also arriving in Pakistan to witness this bilateral series.

