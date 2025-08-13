Independence Day Junior Tennis Championship Concludes
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 13, 2025 | 06:34 PM
Rising stars Asad Zaman and Bismal Zia of Ali Embroidery Mills, along with Muhammad Muaz and Muhammad Ayan of Fatima Group, won titles at the PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025 that concluded at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore
In the boys' U-18 singles final, Asad Zaman showcased his talent and composure, defeating Abdullah Pirzada with a convincing 6-3 score-line. His power-packed ground strokes and tactical acumen earned him a well-deserved title, solidifying his reputation as a promising talent on the national circuit.
In the girls' U-14 final, Bismal Zia extended her remarkable winning streak by overcoming Hajra Sohail 6-2 in a dominant display. Representing Ali Embroidery Mills, Bismal dedicated her victory to the organization’s CEO Tariq Zaman, expressing heartfelt gratitude for his unwavering support. “This victory, like many others, would not have been possible without the support of Mr. Tariq Zaman. I am committed to training harder and bringing more national titles home,” she said after the match.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Muaz also drew attention with his strong performances across both singles and doubles categories.
He won the boys U-14 final, beating M Ayan in a thrilling 7-6 battle. Muaz then clinched the boys U-12 title, thrashing Mustafa Uzair Rana 6-0. Muaz and Ayan then lost the U-14 Doubles Final 7-6 by M Umar Ali and Ahmad Yawar.
In the boys/girls U-10 final, Daniyal Abdullah claimed a 7-5 victory over Salman Pirzada. The girls U-12 title was won by Khadija Khalil, who secured a commanding 6-2 win over Aiman Rehan.
PLTA Senior Executive Vice President Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has said that the event, organized under the auspices of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), is a part of the annual Independence Day sports celebrations and continues to serve as a launchpad for young tennis talents across the province.
Mr. Jalil Ahmad, Project Director of Bagh-e-Jinnah, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Rashid Malik served as the tournament director, ensuring smooth conduct of the matches. Other notables present on the occasion were former PTF Secretary Col (R) Asif Dar, Sohail Malik, Naseem Ahmad, Ashfaq Chohan, players and their families.
