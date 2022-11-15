PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar team defeated Bannu by 10 wickets in women's cricket competition during Inter-College Games being played under the auspices of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University on Tuesday.

In the second match, Hazara team defeated Swat by eight wickets to advance to the next round. In the first match, the Bannu team was reduced to 33 runs in response, Peshawar chased the target without loss of wicket. On this occasion, Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Mariyyah Samin, Cricket Coordinator Raham Bibi, Najma, Farhad Sami and Salma Faiz were also present.

The players were also introduced before the beginning of the matches. Likewise, badminton competitions were held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, in the first match Hazara Region defeated Bannu Region by two zero, the score was 21-18 and 22-20, in doubles Laiba Mushtaq and Miraj Jadoon defeated Mashal Hayat and Wajeha 21-15-21-18 in the second match Mardan defeated Malakand by 2-0, in the first single Mardan's Sanam defeated Malakand Farah 21-16-21-18, in the doubles Arooj and Suman defeated Irfana Mehak Kanwal by 21-15-21-17, in the third match Swat defeated Kohat by 2-0.

In the first single, Marwa of Swat defeated Hasna of Kohat by 21-15, and 21-13, while in doubles, Marwa and Zainab of Swat qualified for the next round by defeating Hasna and Nimra of Kohat by 21-15, and 21-16. While Peshawar defeated Dera Ismail Khan by 2-0, Peshawar's Iqra defeated DI Khan's Laiba by 21 10 and 21 15. In the doubles, Saba and Iqra defeated Laiba and Manahel by 21 15 and 21 14 to reach the semi-finals.