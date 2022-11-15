UrduPoint.com

Inter-College Games: Women's Badminton, Volleyball, Cricket Competitions Continue

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Inter-College Games: Women's Badminton, Volleyball, Cricket competitions continue

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar team defeated Bannu by 10 wickets in women's cricket competition during Inter-College Games being played under the auspices of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University on Tuesday.

In the second match, Hazara team defeated Swat by eight wickets to advance to the next round. In the first match, the Bannu team was reduced to 33 runs in response, Peshawar chased the target without loss of wicket. On this occasion, Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Mariyyah Samin, Cricket Coordinator Raham Bibi, Najma, Farhad Sami and Salma Faiz were also present.

The players were also introduced before the beginning of the matches. Likewise, badminton competitions were held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, in the first match Hazara Region defeated Bannu Region by two zero, the score was 21-18 and 22-20, in doubles Laiba Mushtaq and Miraj Jadoon defeated Mashal Hayat and Wajeha 21-15-21-18 in the second match Mardan defeated Malakand by 2-0, in the first single Mardan's Sanam defeated Malakand Farah 21-16-21-18, in the doubles Arooj and Suman defeated Irfana Mehak Kanwal by 21-15-21-17, in the third match Swat defeated Kohat by 2-0.

In the first single, Marwa of Swat defeated Hasna of Kohat by 21-15, and 21-13, while in doubles, Marwa and Zainab of Swat qualified for the next round by defeating Hasna and Nimra of Kohat by 21-15, and 21-16. While Peshawar defeated Dera Ismail Khan by 2-0, Peshawar's Iqra defeated DI Khan's Laiba by 21 10 and 21 15. In the doubles, Saba and Iqra defeated Laiba and Manahel by 21 15 and 21 14 to reach the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Swat Badminton Farah Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Malakand Women

Recent Stories

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

5 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

2 hours ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.