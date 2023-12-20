Inter-Zonal Women Four Games begins in a colourful ceremony

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Zonal Women's Throwball, Tchoukball, Basketball Asian Style Kabaddi Championships formally inaugurated here at the Sports Complex of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Peshawar here on Wednesday under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Additional Director Female Miss Shabana Marwat was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the four Games Championship wherein players from eight different zones including Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Bannu, Hazara, Kohat, Malakand and Dera Ismail Khan are taking part.

Deputy Director Sports Arshad Hussain, President Sports Committee Professor Tahira Dar, Principal of City Girls College Gulbahar Girls College, Organizing Secretary Miss Najma Qazi, Miss Neelam Babar, and a large number of officials, players and spectators were also present during the colourful opening ceremony.

Players from all eight zones are taking part in the Tchoukball, Basketball, Asian Style Kabaddi and Throwball.

The ceremony was started with the recitation from Holy Quran by Himna of Kohat, followed by the national anthem and March Past of the all participating teams.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional Director Higher Education Department Shahbana Marwat said, "The Directorate is providing all out support to the players and that is why teams from across the province are taking part.

She said, "The government of KP wants women to be provided with equal opportunities for sports. The Directorate of Sports Higher Education Department of KP will provide all sports facilities so that women players can also shine the name of the country and the nation at national and international levels."

In the throw ball Mardan defeated Hazara by 25-20, 25-19, 25-21. Mardan played well and did not give much chance to Hazara to strike back. In the Basketball Hazara defeated Mardan by 31-27 in a thrilling match. For Hazara Alishaba, Marwah, Tahira, Maimuna and Sughra played the best game while Anila Khushbakh, Irum and Gul Sanga from Mardan played the best game while in another match of Tchoukball Frontier College Peshawar Zone played well and defeated Girls College Bacha Khan of the Peshawar Zone, the score was 11-10.

There was tough competition between Peshawar-A and Peshawar-B teams as their players exhibited tough fights for the single point. In the basketball match, Hazara defeated Mardan 38-28. The Hazara players played well, comprising Alishba, Momina, Tahira and Saba.

