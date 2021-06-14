ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The meeting of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president with the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has been postponed due to her busy schedule.

A statement issued here by the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) said the meeting would be rescheduled soon.

A meeting between POA and the minister was scheduled for Monday but unable to materialize due to the heavy parliamentary business of the minister as the budget session was in full swing.

Moreover, the POA President Lt Gen (R) Arif Hassan was also out of the country. The PSB Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has also contacted POA president and secretary and discussed issues relating to finalize the forthcoming South Asian Games and the next mutually convenient meeting.

Later on, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmed and Treasurer Pakistan Handball Federation, Muhammad Hanif also called on the PSB director general (DG) here at his office.

The DG shared pertinent features of the under formulation National Sports Policy with them and obtained their take on the matter.

The DG asked the federation for sharing the two-year training plans prepared by them and also released grants for the development of sports and preparation of upcoming events.