Islamabad Cricket Grounds Set For International-level Upgrade: CDA
Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2024 | 09:03 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday met with the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana, to discuss upgrading Islamabad’s cricket infrastructure
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday met with the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana, to discuss upgrading Islamabad’s cricket infrastructure.
Chairman Randhawa revealed plans to bring Islamabad’s cricket grounds up to international standards, aiming to foster a vibrant sports environment in the capital.
Atif Rana of Lahore Qalandars expressed strong interest in supporting the development of these upgraded facilities.
A key highlight from the meeting was CDA’s plan to establish a high-performance centre at F-9 Park cricket ground.
This centre will focus on youth talent hunts and skill development, with the long-term vision of nurturing Islamabad’s next generation of cricket stars.
Additionally, Chairman Randhawa indicated CDA’s readiness to host a Pakistan Super League (PSL) level match at the F-9 cricket ground, signaling Islamabad’s growing role in Pakistan’s cricket landscape.
Plans for upgrading other cricket grounds across Islamabad will follow in a phased approach, demonstrating the CDA’s commitment to developing the capital’s sports facilities.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment
3 transformer pilferers nabbed
Killer awarded death sentence
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges
More Stories From Sports
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s 2nd Round begins Friday18 seconds ago
-
Ahsan, Asjad, Asif reach last 16 round of World Snooker C’ship qualifier20 seconds ago
-
South Africa sweep Bangladesh series with crushing innings victory25 seconds ago
-
T20 players to undergo training in Karachi2 hours ago
-
Imran Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi's disability team wins Shahid Afridi Cricket Championship2 hours ago
-
PSB constitutes interim committee to oversee PWF’s affairs3 hours ago
-
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday7 hours ago
-
Dodgers comeback stuns Yankees to seal World Series triumph3 hours ago
-
Dodgers comeback stuns Yankees to seal World Series triumph2 hours ago
-
Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York Yankees 7-6 to win World Series3 hours ago
-
Olympic bonanza sends French growth bounding higher2 hours ago