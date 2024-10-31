Open Menu

Islamabad Cricket Grounds Set For International-level Upgrade: CDA

Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday met with the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana, to discuss upgrading Islamabad’s cricket infrastructure

Chairman Randhawa revealed plans to bring Islamabad’s cricket grounds up to international standards, aiming to foster a vibrant sports environment in the capital.

Atif Rana of Lahore Qalandars expressed strong interest in supporting the development of these upgraded facilities.

A key highlight from the meeting was CDA’s plan to establish a high-performance centre at F-9 Park cricket ground.

This centre will focus on youth talent hunts and skill development, with the long-term vision of nurturing Islamabad’s next generation of cricket stars.

Additionally, Chairman Randhawa indicated CDA’s readiness to host a Pakistan Super League (PSL) level match at the F-9 cricket ground, signaling Islamabad’s growing role in Pakistan’s cricket landscape.

Plans for upgrading other cricket grounds across Islamabad will follow in a phased approach, demonstrating the CDA’s commitment to developing the capital’s sports facilities.

