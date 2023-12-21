Open Menu

Khurram Shahzad Ruled Out Of Test Series Against Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2023 | 11:21 AM

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

The fast pacer has been ruled out after he complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2023) Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test.

PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player.

He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation.

