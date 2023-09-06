Men, Women Badminton trials under PM Youth Talent Hunt continue

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Men and Women Badminton Trials under Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program continued in Mardan and Swat under the aegis of the University of Swabi (UoS) and Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) wherein large number of women and men players turned up.

Talking to APP, former international athlete and gold medalist of the South Asian Games in Javelin throw and Director sports University of Swat Iltaf Hussain Shah said that they held Men trials at the international standard indoor hall of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mardan wherein 112 Men players turned for the badminton trials.

Iltaf Hussain Shah disclosed that University of Swat is holding Men Badminton trials while KUST is holding the Women Badminton trials in all five regions including Mardan, Swat, Bannu, Peshawar, Hazara and Dera Ismail Khan in different dates given by the Directorate General Sports Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

He said that the Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Nasir Jamal also extended valuable support to him to facilitate the players participating in the trials. He said in the first phase they would conduct the open trials in all the five regions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and players from 15-year-old to 25-year-old are eligible to take part.

He said that all arrangements had been made well in time and hopefully good talented players would come up to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National League soon after the provincial league. Iltaf Hussain said that they have started the trials from August 31 from Mardan, followed by Swat on September 4-5, trials at Hazara, Abbottabad Committee Hall on September 11, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar on September 14, and at Bannu Sports Complex, Bannu on September 20, 2023.

When contacted Director Sports KUST and former national athlete Wajid Ali Khan told APP that they had been given the task of holding Women Badminton Trials in all five Regions for which all arrangements have been made.

He said the trials process with different dates after Mardan including trials will be held on September 7-8, 2023 in the Indoor Hall of the Makan Bagh, Mingora, Swat, in Hazara Region, which has been divided in two phases � one on September 11 at Kalabat Township Hall, Haripur and in second phase trials will be held on September 12 at Hazara University, Mansehra. The trials will be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar on September 14-15 likewise in trials in Bannu has been divided in two phases; one at Kohat Sports Complex, Gulshanabad Chowk, KDA, Kohat on September 21 and at Bannu Sports Complex on September 22.

Wajid Ali Khan said that Vice Chancellor KUST Professor Dr. Sardar Khan is fully supporting the process and directed him to ensure all facilities to the women players in five different regions. The open trials, he said, would purely be held on merit and the selection committee nominated by HEC would short-list the players before monitoring their performances in the trials.

He said that they were holding women trials in collaboration with HEC, Islamabad wherein a colorful opening ceremony was held at Sports Complex BISE, Mardan. Chairman, BISE, Mardan Farid Ahmad Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion.