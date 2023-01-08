PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :A strong Pakistan Futsal team is going to take part in the forthcoming International Arias Futsal Cup to be scheduled from January 20, 2023 at Inspire Courts, Gilbert Arizona United States of America, Secretary Pakistan Futsal Federation Dr. Malik Adnan said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said teams from around the world including the Pakistan are ready to participate in the prestigious Arias Futsal USA Cup. He also thanked the Futsal Federation of the United States for inviting the Pakistan team besides extending all out support to the Pakistan Futsal Federation.

Malik Adnan said that it was good experience for the Pakistani players to get international exposure after playing in Turkey and recently held the World Cup in Paraguay. He said B.A Futsal Club is representing Pakistan in the International Arias Futsal USA Cup.

Adnan said that the same B.A Club was also Champion of SA Garden and that was why the SA Garden Lahore was sponsoring a 10 member's Pakistani team with eight players and two officials. Besides getting international exposure, it will also help us in promoting Futsal in the country, he added.

Malik Adnan said that soon after the Arias Futsal USA Cup, the team of United States would visit Pakistan for the three match Series and most probably one match each would be played in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar.

He said talks have already been continued with the government of Punjab, Sindh for hosting the United States Futsal teams and arrangements in this connection have already been kicked off.

"We are making all arrangements for the important 3-Matches Series of the United States team visiting Pakistan," Malik Adnan said.

He said a request to the Chief Minister KP Mahmood would also be made for holding and extending support to the two teams United States and Pakistan to have their match in Peshawar so that a message of peace could be also given to the rest of the world. He said soon Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan would be contacted for supporting the two teams during their match in Peshawar.

Malik Adnan also appreciated the President of Pakistan Futsal Federation Nasrullah Khan Kakar for supporting and holding National Junior and National Senior Futsal Championships in Sargodha, Quetta and Peshawar. He also appreciated Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for hosting the last-year Women Futsal Championship in Peshawar wherein 13 teams of the leading departments and provincial associations participated. He said the Championship held in Quetta won by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which clearly indicated the talent that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players have.

He also lauded the efforts of the Punjab Futsal Federation for holding the recently concluded 6th National Senior Futsal Championship in befitting manners. About the B.A Club, he said, the team have their regular practice, both in the morning and evening with a tough physical training so that it could be able to give good results in the Arias Futsal USA Cup. Pakistan Futsal Federation is also trying hard to hold maximum events to ensure due exposure to the upcoming youngsters, he concluded.