PCB announces Regional Coaches for 2023-24 domestic season

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :By Sohail Ali The Pakistan Cricket board on Tuesday announced regional coaches for the forthcoming domestic cricket season 2023-24. There are 14 Test cricketers and seven international cricketers who will be involved in the coaching panel for the domestic season starting from 10 September.

The appointments have been made after carrying out a robust review process, keeping in view the needs of the upcoming players across all formats of the game and to further upskill the coaches by challenging them in different environments. The process was carried out by Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), regional presidents and the domestic department.

The coaches include 14 Test cricketers which will coach different sides in the regional tournament in the forthcoming season. They are Ijaz Ahmed Jnr (head coach, Lahore Whites), Riaz Afridi (head coach, FATA), Arshad Khan (head coach, Peshawar), Aizaz Cheema (bowling coach, Lahore Whites), Humayun Farhat (age-group, Lahore Whites), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (age-group, Lahore Blues), Zahoor Elahi (batting coach, Multan), Shahid Nazir (age-group, Faisalabad), Azam Khan (non-first-class head coach, Larkana), Irfan Fazil (age-group, Multan), Qaiser Abbas (non-first-class Islamabad), Akram Raza (non-first-class, head coach AJK), Junaid Khan (non-first-class, head coach Islamabad) and Abdul Rauf (non-first-class, bowling coach AJK).

Also, among the coaches, seven are former international cricketers. They are Masoor Amjad, Zafar Iqbal, Shoaib Khan, Ghulam Ali, RiffatUllah Khan, Faisal Athar and SamiUllah Niazi.

The upcoming men's season will commence from 10 September with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy pitting top regional teams against each other, following which, top eight departments will feature in the President's Trophy, starting December 15.