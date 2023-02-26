PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is here, and we will witness an exciting match between Multan Sultans and the home team Karachi Kings today. PSL 2023 Match 14 at 2 PM PST Sunday, 26 February 2023, is at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. It's the first match of the Sultans away from their home ground, and they will try to maintain their winning streak. Sultans have already beaten Karachi in this tournament. Both teams have lifted the PSL trophy once and are excited to win it again.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 14 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans

Let's look at the past performance of Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans in the previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 11 matches against Multan Sultans in the past PSL seasons; both teams won 4 matches each, and 3 matches did not result. So we can say that both are the favorite teams to win the 14th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings has played 75 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the previous season and won only 29 out of these 75 matches with a 38.67 win percentage. They stood last in the previous tournament, but we hope they will play good cricket this time.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.

Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in PSL Season 08.

Karachi Kings in PSL 08

Kings had a very exciting first game on the same ground. However, Karachi Kings lost against Peshawar Zalmi when Zalmi restricted them to 197 runs at the end of 20 overs, chasing the target of 200 runs. Kings played their second match against Islamabad United and United defeated Kings by 4 runs with 10 balls left in a chase of 174 runs.

Karachi Kings lost their third match against Quetta Gladiators yesterday by 6 runs as Karachi failed to chase the target of 169 runs in 20 overs. Karachi Kings faced Lahore Qalandars in their fourth match and won by 67 runs as Qalandars could not chase the target of 186 runs and got all out at 118 in the 18th over.

Multan Sultans in PSL 08

The Sultans had a very exciting opening game against Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions. Sultans lost their first game against when Qalandars restricted them to 174 runs at the end of 20 overs, chasing the target of 176 runs. Their second game was against Quetta Gladiators, and Multan won the match by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs.

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their third PSL 08 match by 56 runs. Peshawar Zalmi was all-out in the 19th over, chasing 211 runs. The fourth match of Multan Sultans was against Islamabad United. Multan won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad could not chase the target of 191 runs and got all out at 138 in the 18th over.

Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Head To Head in PSL 08

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have played their last match against each other in this tournament. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans made 196 runs at the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Muhammad Rizwan scored 110 runs unbeatably, and Shan Masood scored 51 runs. Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Umar took one wicket each.

Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 193 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets and won the match. The 75 runs of James Vince and the unbeatable 46 runs of Imad Wasim could not help Karachi win the match. Abbas Afridi took two wickets, and Khushdil Shah and Usama Mir took one wicket each.

PSL 8 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 14.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2023 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Match 14 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs.

Multan Sultans Coaching Staff

Johan Botha is the head coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2023, Michael Smith is the Assistant Coach, Ravi Bopara is the batting coach, Dougie Brown is the bowling coach, and Ibrahim Qureshi is the fitness trainer. In contrast, Andy Flower is the head coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2023, Abdul Rehman is the Assistant Coach, Mushtaq Ahmed is the spin bowling coach, Ottis Gibson is the fast bowling coach, Richard Halsall is the fielding and strength & coordination coach, and Cliff Deacon is the team physio.

PSL 8 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Captains

Imad Wasim is the captain of the Karachi Kings for PSL 2023, and Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of the Multan Sultans.

PSL 8 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Batters

The following is the list of batters for Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 14.

Karachi Kings 2023 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Irfan Khan Niazi

James Vince

Sharjeel Khan

Tayyab Tahir

Matthew Wade

Mohammad Akhlaq

Adam Rossington

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 14 will be among the following players.

David Miller

Mohammad Rizwan

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Tim David

Usman Khan

Haris Sohail

PSL 8 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Bowlers

The following is the list of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans bowlers for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 14.

Karachi Kings 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Imran Tahir

Andrew Tye

Mohammad Amir

Mir Hamza

Faisal Akram

Mohammad Umar

Tabraiz Shamsi

Muhammad Musa Khan

Akif Javed

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Josh Little

Akeal Hosein

Sarwar Afridi

Sameen Gul

Anwar Ali

Usama Mir

Abbas Afridi

Adil Rashid

Arafat Minhas

Ihsanullah

Izharulhaq Naveed

Mohammad Ilyas

Wayne Parnell

PSL 8 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 14.

Karachi Kings 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim

James Fuller

Shoaib Malik

Aamer Yamin

Qasim Akram

Ben Cutting

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 14 will be among the following players.

Amad Butt

Carlos Brathwaite

Khushdil Shah

Kieron Pollard

PSL 8 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Wicketkeeper

Matthew Wade is the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2023 Match 14, and Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, both are the favorite teams to win the PSL 08 Match 14. It is the first match of Multan Sultans outside Multan, and Multan won their previous four games exceptionally, including the previous one against Karachi Kings. Therefore, we predict Multan Sultans will win their 6th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

