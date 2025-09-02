Shoaib Zehri to fight Indian boxer in super-light clash

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Quetta-born boxer Shoaib Khan Zehri will step up to the super-lightweight division to face India’s Thakur Kumar at an international boxing show in Istanbul on September 27.

Usually competing as a lightweight, Zehri said the switch in category would not deter him. “I will give my best to raise Pakistan’s flag high,” he told APP on Tuesday.

"This fight is about Pakistan’s honour. I am fully prepared and confident of beating my opponent,” he added.

The 27-year-old, who has already impressed in global contests, said his training had been tailored for endurance and speed.

“I have trained hard for this challenge. My focus is on discipline, endurance and strategy," he added.

“The youth of Balochistan and all over Pakistan look up to me, and I want to show them that with commitment and hard work nothing is impossible,” he remarked.

Shoaib's achievements have already earned him a place among the most promising athletes, inspiring countless young sportsmen.