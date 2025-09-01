Pakistan U23 Football Team Arrives In Cambodia For AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
Muhammad Rameez Published September 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Pakistan U23 national football team has reached Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to take part in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
The squad travelled from Karachi via a private airline with a layover in Bangkok and landed in the Cambodian capital on Monday, said a press release.
Pakistan will face Iraq in its opening group match on September 3, play against host nation Cambodia on September 6, and conclude the group stage with a clash against Oman on September 9.
The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.
