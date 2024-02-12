Open Menu

Richard Illingworth Returns For His Seventh Season As Match Officials For HBL PSL 9 Announced

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PSL 9 announced

The match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, to be held in Karachi from 14 to 18 March, will be announced in due course.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board has announced the match officials for HBL Pakistan Super League 9, scheduled to take place across four venues from 17 February to 18 March. A total of 14 matches will be played from 17 to 27 February across Lahore and Multan while Karachi and Rawalpindi will stage 16 matches from 28 February to 12 March.

Four members of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires – Richard Illingworth, Chris Gaffaney, Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough – will be accompanied by Abdul Moqeet, Aleem Dar, Tariq Rasheed, Shozab Raza, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Afridi, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Asif Yaqoob, Alex Wharf, Nasir Hussain, Imran Jawed and Muhammad Asif.

Among the foreign umpires, Illingworth, who has previously officiated in six editions of the league, has served as an umpire in 48 matches in HBL PSL.

England’s Gough, who has appeared in four editions previously, has officiated 34 matches, followed by Wharf (11 matches) and Sri Lanka’s Palliyaguruge (three matches). New Zealand’s Gaffaney will make his league debut, officiating his first match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on 18 February.

Roshan Mahanama, who has officiated 97 HBL PSL matches and is also a former member of the ICC’s elite panel of match referees, will be in his ninth successive year and will lead a team of three match referees with other members being Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed.

The opening match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Lahore will be officiated by veteran umpire Aleem Dar and Michael Gough on the field. Tariq Rasheed will be the tv Umpire while Shozab Raza will perform the duties of reserve umpire during the game. Muhammad Javed will perform duties of match referee in the match.

