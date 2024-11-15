Open Menu

Tape Ball Cricket From Street Sports To Global Industry

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2024

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Once considered a casual pastime for children and teenagers in neighborhood streets, tape ball cricket has now transformed into a thriving global industry. With prize money worth millions, professional players, and lucrative sponsorship deals, this unique variation of cricket has grown beyond expectations.

The Evolution of Tape Ball Cricket

Tape ball cricket originated in the 1970s and 1980s, particularly in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, as an affordable and safer alternative to traditional cricket. Players innovatively wrapped tennis balls with electrical tape, creating a heavier ball that could replicate the spin and pace of a professional cricket ball while minimizing the risk of injury. Its simplicity and cost-effectiveness made it popular among youth, as it required minimal equipment and could be played almost anywhere.

From Streets to Global Arenas

Over the decades, tape ball cricket has expanded from local streets to city fields and even international stadiums.

Major tournaments in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi now attract thousands of spectators and offer substantial prize money. The game's popularity has also spread internationally, with expatriate communities in the UAE, the USA, and Europe organizing their own leagues and tournaments, further establishing its global footprint.

Significance and Future Prospects

Tape ball cricket has provided an accessible platform for amateur players and paved the way for many to transition into professional cricket. The game's growing appeal has attracted investment from major brands and media outlets, indicating its commercial potential.

Experts believe that with proper infrastructure and opportunities, tape ball cricket could soon gain recognition as a mainstream sport on the global stage.

This report is based on insights from cricket forums and publicly available information about the evolution of tape ball cricket.

More Stories From Sports