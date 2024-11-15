Tape Ball Cricket From Street Sports To Global Industry
Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Once considered a casual pastime for children and teenagers in neighborhood streets, tape ball cricket has now transformed into a thriving global industry. With prize money worth millions, professional players, and lucrative sponsorship deals, this unique variation of cricket has grown beyond expectations
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Once considered a casual pastime for children and teenagers in neighborhood streets, tape ball cricket has now transformed into a thriving global industry. With prize money worth millions, professional players, and lucrative sponsorship deals, this unique variation of cricket has grown beyond expectations.
The Evolution of Tape Ball Cricket
Tape ball cricket originated in the 1970s and 1980s, particularly in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, as an affordable and safer alternative to traditional cricket. Players innovatively wrapped tennis balls with electrical tape, creating a heavier ball that could replicate the spin and pace of a professional cricket ball while minimizing the risk of injury. Its simplicity and cost-effectiveness made it popular among youth, as it required minimal equipment and could be played almost anywhere.
From Streets to Global Arenas
Over the decades, tape ball cricket has expanded from local streets to city fields and even international stadiums.
Major tournaments in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi now attract thousands of spectators and offer substantial prize money. The game's popularity has also spread internationally, with expatriate communities in the UAE, the USA, and Europe organizing their own leagues and tournaments, further establishing its global footprint.
Significance and Future Prospects
Tape ball cricket has provided an accessible platform for amateur players and paved the way for many to transition into professional cricket. The game's growing appeal has attracted investment from major brands and media outlets, indicating its commercial potential.
Experts believe that with proper infrastructure and opportunities, tape ball cricket could soon gain recognition as a mainstream sport on the global stage.
This report is based on insights from cricket forums and publicly available information about the evolution of tape ball cricket.
Recent Stories
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
Spanish care home fire kills 10
Commissioner for recovery from defaulters
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing
Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori
Nabeel, Aqeelullah shine in 9th Essa Lab boys basketball tournament
Zverev reaches ATP Finals last four, Alcaraz on brink of exit
Workshop on "Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment and Profiling" concludes
More Stories From Sports
-
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit16 minutes ago
-
Nabeel, Aqeelullah shine in 9th Essa Lab boys basketball tournament9 minutes ago
-
Zverev reaches ATP Finals last four, Alcaraz on brink of exit9 minutes ago
-
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot9 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third day2 hours ago
-
Afghanistan win despite Usman century1 hour ago
-
Ghulam Fatima’s five-fer gives Invincibles third successive win1 hour ago
-
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday5 hours ago
-
Zone-VII Blues reach semi-finals in U-15 cricket tournament6 hours ago
-
SAAF Cross Country Athletics Championship postponed7 hours ago
-
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy 202512 hours ago
-
New Zealand's Southee to quit Test cricket after England series4 hours ago