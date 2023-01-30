Tickets for exhibition match at Bugti Stadium put on sale  

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the match will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators on February 5, 2023.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) The tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have been put on sale, the latest reports say.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will lead Zalmi, which will comprise of players like Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Danish Aziz and Saim Ayub. Whereas, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Umar Akmal will turn up for Gladiators, under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The match will be played at Bugti Stadium on February 5, 2023.

According to the details, the low price of Rs.20 has been fixed for the visitors to attract the people towards the stadium. The cricket fans could buy the tickets from four different locations in Quetta including Bugti Stadium, Bolan Cricket Stadium, Mariabad (Gulzar Travels) and Al-Mehmood Mart at Airport Road.

The PCB on Sunday had announced that ptv sports would bring the live telecast of the star-studded encounter. The match would start at 8am in the morning.

The Balochistan government is also on board for the upcoming eighth edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Quetta was decided as the venue for the eight edition of the PCB’s annual marquee event which was due to start from February 13 to February 19. But the PCB later decided to scrap their previous plan and decided on holding an exhibition match in Quetta to engage the fans on Kashmir Day.