Open Menu

United Lift PSL 9 Trophy By Beating Sultans In Final Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2024 | 10:01 PM

United lift PSL 9 trophy by beating Sultans in final clash

Multan Sultans set a target of 160 runs which Islamabad United successfully chased at National Stadium in Karachi on Monday night.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19) Islamabad United clinched their third HBL PSL Season 9 championship title, edging out Multan Sultans by 2 wickets in a thrilling final showdown at Karachi's National Stadium on Monday night.

Multan Sultans' skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 160 runs with a loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Despite a valiant effort from Usman Khan, who scored 57 runs, and contributions from Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, Islamabad United's bowlers, led by Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, restricted Multan Sultans' total.

In reply, Islamabad United faced a few setbacks but managed to chase down the target in the final over, thanks to crucial contributions from Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Asad Shafiq, Imad Wasim, and Nasim Shah.

Guptill's half-century set the tone for the chase, ultimately guiding Islamabad United to victory. With this win, Islamabad United reaffirmed their dominance in the PSL arena.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League David Asad Shafiq Usman Khan Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Shadab Khan Ali Agha Islamabad United Afridi From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

2 hours ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

2 hours ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

2 hours ago
 FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

2 hours ago
 Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

2 hours ago
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated pro ..

Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister

2 hours ago
 Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of ..

Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads

2 hours ago
 FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

2 hours ago
 Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restauran ..

Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants

2 hours ago
 US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon ..

US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon as' Monday

2 hours ago
 Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration ..

Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports