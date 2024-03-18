United Lift PSL 9 Trophy By Beating Sultans In Final Clash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2024 | 10:01 PM
Multan Sultans set a target of 160 runs which Islamabad United successfully chased at National Stadium in Karachi on Monday night.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19) Islamabad United clinched their third HBL PSL Season 9 championship title, edging out Multan Sultans by 2 wickets in a thrilling final showdown at Karachi's National Stadium on Monday night.
Multan Sultans' skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 160 runs with a loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.
Despite a valiant effort from Usman Khan, who scored 57 runs, and contributions from Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, Islamabad United's bowlers, led by Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, restricted Multan Sultans' total.
In reply, Islamabad United faced a few setbacks but managed to chase down the target in the final over, thanks to crucial contributions from Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Asad Shafiq, Imad Wasim, and Nasim Shah.
Guptill's half-century set the tone for the chase, ultimately guiding Islamabad United to victory. With this win, Islamabad United reaffirmed their dominance in the PSL arena.
Squads:
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi.
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy.
